MP: Cop’s body discovered on railway track; wife, toddler son found dead at home

A policemans body was found on railway track, while his wife and toddler son were discovered dead in their home in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city on Saturday, an official said. The police suspect sub-inspector Suresh Khanguda 32 threw himself under a train after taking the lives of his wife Krishna 28 and son Iva, who would have turned two on March 17, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A policeman’s body was found on railway track, while his wife and toddler son were discovered dead in their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city on Saturday, an official said. The police suspect sub-inspector Suresh Khanguda (32) threw himself under a train after taking the lives of his wife Krishna (28) and son Iva, who would have turned two on March 17, the official said. Misrod police station inspector R B Sharma said they were alerted about the mutilated body of a man on the railway lines under their limits around 3 am. The person was identified as SI Khanguda, who was posted in the special branch at the police headquarters. The cop, who hailed from Agar Malwa, had joined the police force in 2017.

Later, the police found his wife and child lying in a pool of blood in their home in the Kolar area, he said. No suicide note has been recovered, a police officer told PTI from the scene. It is suspected that Khanguda killed Krishna and Iva with a sharp weapon and then took his own life, he said. Bhopal Zonal 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Khatri and officials from Kolar police station did not respond to calls. Asked what could have led to the deaths, Bhopal police chief Makrand Deoskar said they are yet to ascertain that as the investigation is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

