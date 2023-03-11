Non-BJP parties meet in J&K; decide to meet EC in for early election, press for statehood

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday chaired a meeting with leaders of more than a dozen parties which culminated with the decision to meet the Election Commission in Delhi for an early assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir and restoration of its statehood.

The meeting was held at Abdullah's residence here. Reducing Jammu & Kashmir from a full fledged state to a Union Territory is a tragedy for the nation, Abdullah told reporters after the meeting.

Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen, National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and district development council member T S Tony were among the leaders present in the meet.

