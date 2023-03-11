Left Menu

Man dies in car accident in Delhi Cantt

Police reached the spot and found that the victim had been admitted to DDU hospital, they said.The injured man was identified as Ashok Tanwar, a resident of Nangal Raya village in Delhi Cantt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 18:58 IST
Man dies in car accident in Delhi Cantt
A man was killed in an accident between two cars in southwest Delhi's Delhi Cantt area, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported to police on Friday at 7.52 am. Police reached the spot and found that the victim had been admitted to DDU hospital, they said.

The injured man was identified as Ashok Tanwar, a resident of Nangal Raya village in Delhi Cantt. He was taken to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment where he died, a senior police officer said.

Anshar Ahmad, 32, a resident of Burari has been arrested in the matter and booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering life of others) of IPC at Delhi Cantt Police Station, the officer said.

Tanwar's post mortem was conducted at DDU mortuary and his body was handed over to family members, the officer said Police have seized Ahmed's car and are investigating the matter.

