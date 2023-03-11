Left Menu

10 people killed in Pak accident: Police

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:14 IST
At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and several remained missing when a trolley pulled by a tractor fell into a canal in southern Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab where such makeshift transportation systems are common to move the villagers on the occasions of social gatherings.

A rescue official said that in this case 46 people were in the trolley and they were going to visit a local shrine, which dot the region.

So far 27 people had been rescued while 10 dead bodies were also retrieved from the canal which is used for irrigation purposes, said the rescue official, adding that seven women and three children were among the dead.

Nine people were still missing and it was feared that the death toll could rise.

Pakistan's transportation system is underdeveloped and poor people hop on anything that helps them to travel over vast distances in the countryside. Tractor-pulled trolleys are used on the occasion of marriages, visiting shrines and witnessing sports competitions.

