North Korea decides on war deterrence measures, KCNA says

North Korea decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures at a ruling party meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting preceded large joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea that are due to start on Monday. It did not provide specifics on the measures.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 03:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 03:13 IST
North Korea decided to take important, practical war deterrence measures at a ruling party meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

The meeting preceded large joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea that are due to start on Monday. The exercises have angered North Korea. But KCNA said the party discussed and decided on "important, practical measures" in the midst of stepped-up actions by the United States and South Korea. It did not provide specifics on the measures.

