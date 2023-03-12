Left Menu

Eight cattle die in cow shelter in UP's Ballia, district authorities seek report

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar learnt about the cattle deaths during a ground inspection of the large cow shelter at the tehsil's Bachhai Pur village on Saturday, according to a statement.

Kumar has sought a reply from the veterinary officer and issued instructions to take action against the people responsible.

The district magistrate has also directed the veterinary officer to submit a report on the matter within 15 days, the statement said.

