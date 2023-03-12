Senator Menendez says he opposes any bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:02 IST
U.S. Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, said on Sunday he would not support a federal government bailout for Silicon Valley Bank.
"I'm not ready to offer them a bailout by any stretch of the imagination," Menendez told NBC's "Meet the Press."
