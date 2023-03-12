Left Menu

Criminal gang member booked for extortion call to businessman in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:30 IST
Criminal gang member booked for extortion call to businessman in Gurugram
The Gurugram police have registered a case against a criminal gang member for allegedly making an extortion call to a businessman and threatening to kill him and his wife, an officer said on Sunday.

The case was registered against Manish alias Goga, a member of the Aakash gang, under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed Akash Swami, a native of Mahendragarh district who runs two sweet shops in Sector 21 and Sector 22 here, he had received a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as Goga and demanded Rs 50,000 from him.

The businessman claimed the caller threatened that if he failed to pay Rs 50,000 every month, he and his wife would be shot.

Palam Vihar police station SHO Praveen Kumar said, ''An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

