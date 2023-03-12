Left Menu

Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Israels banking regulator, Yair Avidan, said that Israel was closely examining the case and following developments. The bank failure came as Israeli tech leaders and economists are warning that the Netanyahu governments proposed overhaul to the countrys judicial system could drive away investment and impact the economy.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:24 IST
Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them.

Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered "the major funding body for Israeli companies" and that its fall was "closing the oxygen pipe" for the sector.

Silicon Valley Bank, the U.S.'s 16th largest bank, served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies. Its collapse is the biggest bank failure since the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The bank had a branch in Tel Aviv. It was not immediately clear how many local companies did business with the bank.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said he and senior Israeli officials would consider "whether or not actions are necessary to assist Israeli companies in distress, mainly with cash-flow, due to the collapse of SVB." A day earlier Israel's finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said he formed a team that would track the issue and assess the bank collapse's impact on Israel's economy. Israel's banking regulator, Yair Avidan, said that Israel was "closely examining the case and following developments." The bank failure came as Israeli tech leaders and economists are warning that the Netanyahu government's proposed overhaul to the country's judicial system could drive away investment and impact the economy. Israel's currency, the shekel, has dropped in value over the past two months since the government announced its plan, in part because companies have transferred funds outside the country because of concerns about the judicial overhaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of Antakya

Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of An...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023