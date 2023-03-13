Left Menu

Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Barabanki, contraband worth over Rs 1 crore seized

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 08:17 IST
Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Barabanki, contraband worth over Rs 1 crore seized
  • Country:
  • India

Two narcotics smugglers were arrested with contraband worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, police here said on Monday.

Jai Prakash Pathak alias Kinni and his son Shivam Pathak alias Golu were arrested from Kotwa in the district's Ramsanehi Ghat area on Sunday with 1.355 kg smack, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The consignment is worth about Rs 1 crore in international markets, the police said.

The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pathak was wanted in connection with an earlier case registered against him under the NDPS Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023