Sloganeering by opposition during governor's address not healthy, says U'khand CM

Sloganeering by opposition members from the Well of the Assembly during the governors address did not set a healthy precedent, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday.The governors address to the House is a document that lays the roadmap of development and belongs to the whole state.

PTI | Gairsain | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:13 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sloganeering by opposition members from the Well of the Assembly during the governor's address did not set a healthy precedent, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday.

''The governor's address to the House is a document that lays the roadmap of development and belongs to the whole state. Shouting slogans when the governor is reading it does not set a healthy precedent,'' Dhami told reporters outside the assembly here. Opposition members could have raised their issues after the address, he said.

''It shows that they do not have any concrete issues to talk about,'' Dhami added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

