Nigerian national arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 29-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR, police said on Monday. They said 1,050 grams of Methaqualone drugs was seized from the accused, identified as Oluebube Damain. Damain came to India from Nigeria on a three-month visa in 2019 and after expiry of visa, he continued to live illegally in the country, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused was arrested when he had come at Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar for supplying Methaqualone drugs to an unknown person. A total of 1,050 grams of light yellow colour substance known as Methaqualone worth crores in the international market was recovered from his possession, police said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

