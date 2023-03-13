Left Menu

Delhi family attacked at Goa's Anjuna beach; four held, video surfaces

Any illegal act in the tourism business wont be tolerated.Sawant said people in the tourism industry should verify the background of job aspirants before employing them.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:06 IST
Delhi family attacked at Goa's Anjuna beach; four held, video surfaces
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of a New Delhi-based family holidaying in Goa were attacked at the famous Anjuna beach by a group of assailants armed with a knife and other weapons, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media even as police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the attack that left members of the family injured.

Reacting sharply to the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday asserted that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists from both within India and also abroad.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang armed with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife.

The assailants also rained blows on the complainant and his kin, leaving them injured, as per the First Information Report (FIR). However, the police did not disclose how many members of the family were injured in the assault at the Anjuna beach in North Goa.

Dalvi said initially investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims.

''The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and arrested on Sunday,'' he said, adding all four are working in Goa.

He said more arrests will be made soon and the police were investigating what triggered the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the chief minister said, ''We will not tolerate any violation of law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated''.

Sawant said people in the tourism industry should verify the background of job aspirants before employing them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023