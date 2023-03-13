EU does not see risk of SVB contagion, says Gentiloni
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:26 IST
The European Union does not see a risk of contagion in the European banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
"There is a possibility of indirect contagion, but at the moment we do not see this as a specific risk," Gentiloni said in Brussels at the start of meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement