AAP launches campaign to protest arrests of Sisodia, Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday kicked off its door-to-door campaign in 250 wards of Delhi as part of its protest against the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on corruption charges.

Through the campaign, the AAP aims to inform the people of the city of the ''truth'' about the arrests.

The party organised a launch event near the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday.

As part of the door-to-door campaign, teams of AAP workers and volunteers reached out to the citizens and also collected signatures from the public for a letter that will be sent to the prime minister. Speaking at the event, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai alleged that agencies like the CBI and the ED are being ''misused'' by the BJP-led Central government. The main idea behind the door-to-door campaign is to inform the people about this, he said.

Rai also referred to the son of a BJP MLA in Karnataka getting caught with a bribe of Rs 8 crore and yet ''he has not been arrested or investigated''. ''But on the other hand, the central agencies conducted multiple raids on Manish Sisodia. Went to his office, residence, and ancestral village and yet found nothing on him. But the person on trial at the moment is not the BJP MLA's son, but the senior AAP leader,'' he said.

This makes it clear that the investigation against Manish Sisodia is ''not an act of curtailing corruption but only to trouble the senior AAP leader as the party has become a cause of worry for the BJP'', Rai claimed. ''The arrest of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain has affected the developmental works of Delhi and therefore the people of the city are appealing to the prime minister to release them and not make the citizens of Delhi suffer,'' he said.

Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested in May last year. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

The two leaders have since resigned from the Delhi Cabinet and were replaced by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

BJP leaders on Monday staged a silent sit-in at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor policy scam.

