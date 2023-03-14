Ukraine has not confirmed Zelenskiy call with China's Xi -White House
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 00:14 IST
Ukraine has not confirmed a call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Sullivan said Washington has been publicly and privately encouraging Xi to talk to Zelenskiy so that they hear "not just the Russian perspective" on the ongoing war.
