US CFTC in touch with banking regulators after failure of SVB, Signature Bank
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:53 IST
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday it was in touch with banking regulators following the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and would consider action related to swaps reporting obligations as appropriate.
