US says it is troubled by Azerbaijan's recent political party law

The United States is troubled by Azerbaijan's recent political party law that rights groups say restricts opposition forces, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. "We urge the authorities to incorporate Venice Commission and @osce_odihr (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) recommendations and to respect fundamental freedoms, including of association," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

The new law on political parties was adopted late last year by Azerbaijan and signed by the president in January. Rights groups said the rules brought into place by it would restrict opposition forces.

