Meeting of legal task force on Maratha quota after session: CM Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:52 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his government was committed to provide reservations to the Maratha community in jobs and education.

A meeting of the task force of lawyers representing the state government in the quota case which is before the Supreme Court would be held in Delhi after the Budget session is over, he told the Legislative Council.

Shinde was replying to a debate on the issue of Maratha quota through a calling attention notice.

