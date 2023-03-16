Left Menu

Noida Authority wins award for water reuse

Updated: 17-03-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:33 IST
Noida Authority wins award for water reuse
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Noida Authority was on Thursday selected as winner of the Water Digest Water Award 2022-23 in the category 'Promising initiative in the water reuse sector', according to an official statement.

The award, jointly supported by the Union government and the UNESCO, was presented to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a programme in Delhi, it stated.

Noida Authority's deputy general manager (water) R P Singh said at present, a total of eight sewage treatment plants have been constructed in Noida with a combined capacity of 411 million litres per day (MLD).

“A total of 240 MLD of treated water is currently available from all these plants. Out of this, about 42-45 MLD is used for sprinkling in green belts, parks, golf course and wetlands in view of ground water level improvement while it is also used for construction activities, fire fighting and sprinkling on roads,” he said.

The Noida Authority is committed to use more quantity of treated water received from all these STPs and by December 2023, it has set a target of using 100 MLD treated water for irrigation, the officer said.

