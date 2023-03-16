Left Menu

Over 8,600 drug traffickers nabbed in Assam in two years: Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:38 IST
Over 8,600 drug traffickers nabbed in Assam in two years: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Thursday said a total of 8,632 drug traffickers were arrested in the state during the last two years.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 in the assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the BJP-led government waged a "full-scale war" on the drug menace.

''As on March 2, 2023, 5,191 cases have been registered under NDPS Act and 8,632 drug traffickers have been arrested,'' she said.

Neog said 221 kg of heroin, 67,864 kg of ganja and 3,317 kg of poppy straw, among other contraband items, have been seized from the traffickers' possession during the tenure of the present government.

''Moreover, till December 31, 2022, 203 cases of human trafficking were registered, 173 human traffickers arrested and 358 victims rescued,'' she said.

''Further, Assam has for the first time in recent history recorded zero poaching of the rhinos in the year 2022,'' the minister said in her budget speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023