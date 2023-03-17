Erdogan says Turkey to start ratifying Finland's NATO bid

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will start the process of ratifying Finland's NATO membership bid in parliament after the country took concrete steps to keep its promises.

In a news conference with his Finnish counterpart, Erdogan said Turkey will continue discussions with Sweden on terrorism-related issues and that Sweden's NATO membership bid would depend directly on measures taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)