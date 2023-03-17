Goa govt working to remove illegal touts who overcharge tourists, says minister

The Goa government is working to remove illegal touts who overcharge tourists and bring a bad reputation to the tourism industry, state Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

The tourism department is working on regulating water sports activities in the coastal state, Khaunte said, while addressing a gathering during the government's Prashasan Tumchya Dari (governance at your doorstep) programme in Margao town.

Touts who are responsible for overcharging tourists for water sports activities, affect the tourism industry in a big way, he said.

The state-run Goa Electronic Limited is working towards providing technological solution for the industry, specially for water sports, which will give tourists a better experience, Khaunte said.

He further claimed that some legislators were trying to mislead water sports operators claiming that the state government wants to privatise their trade.

“I assure you that the trade will not be privatised. On the other hand, by removing touts, we will make the business profitable,” Khaunte said.

