ICC judges issue arrest warrant against Putin over alleged war crimes
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:42 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.
