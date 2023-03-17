Left Menu

SC take on land allotment for lawyers' chambers significant victory: SCBA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:44 IST
SC take on land allotment for lawyers' chambers significant victory: SCBA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the apex court's decision to take up with the government the issue of allotment of land for new lawyers' chambers, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday said it is a ''significant victory'' and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for advocates.

In a statement, the association said it believes that the Supreme Court's decision would pave the way for a constructive dialogue and collaboration between the judiciary and the legal community.

Earlier today, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud dealt with SCBA's plea to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers' chambers and said the government engages with the top court on the administrative side and the issue can be put to it.

''We must trust the court to take it up on the administrative side with the government. A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders,'' the bench, also comprising justices SK Kaul and PS Narasimha, said.

Following the court's decision, the SCBA said, ''After waiting for 70 years, this is a significant victory for the bar and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for lawyers who have been tirelessly serving the legal system of the country.'' In the statement, it said that while it is awaiting the ''final decision'' of the court on the issue, it appreciates the efforts of the Supreme Court in expeditiously hearing their demands and recognising the need for better facilities for its members and litigants.

''The SCBA looks forward to working closely with the Supreme Court and the government to ensure that the demands of the legal community are met in a timely and effective manner,'' the statement said. The SCBA assured the top court during the hearing that the bar would always do everything in its command to maintain the majesty of the institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023