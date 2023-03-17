Left Menu

Letter alleging extortion seems to be fabrication: Goa police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:37 IST
Goa Police on Friday claimed that a letter circulating on social media alleging extortion of nightclub owners in the state by a prominent political leader originated from a mobile number used in Vietnam, and seemed to be a fabrication.

The state Crime Branch is probing the letter, police said in a media statement.

The letter originated from a Vietnam number through WhatsApp on March 16, it said. Meanwhile, two night club owners in the state filed separate complaints on Friday stating that they had not signed any such complaint of extortion, and their signatures on the letter were forgeries.

''The origin of complaint is from Foreign country, Vietnam and since the complainants could not be traced, it primarily appears that the letter was made by some cyber criminals or disgruntled people to malign and defame Goa Government and Chief Minister of Goa," police said in the statement.

