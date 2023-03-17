Designer `offering bribe' to Amruta Fadnavis: Sena (UBT) seeks probe

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Friday sought a thorough probe in a case where designer Anishka Jaisinghani has been accused of offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta. The editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said that ''Mrs Amruta Fadnavis is pure and pious'', but how did somebody offering a bribe of Rs 1 crore reach her ''kitchen''.

"Even if Amruta vahini (sister-in-law) has registered an FIR, there should be a detailed probe of this because this is a serious matter,'' it said. Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police on Thursday after Amruta Fadnavis accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)