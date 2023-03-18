Left Menu

Police clash with protesters at Paris demonstration against pension reform

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:54 IST
Riot police clashed with protesters on Friday evening in Paris as a new demonstration took place against the French government's plans to raise the country's retirement age.

Reuters TV broadcast images of tear gas being used by police to deal with crowd disorder as protesters gathered in Paris' Place de la Concorde, near the Assemblee Nationale parliament building.

President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64, which the government says is essential to ensure the system does not go bust.

