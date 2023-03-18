Thane: Man held for possessing firearms

The man was picked from from near the Kopri police station on Friday on a tip-off, a property cell official said. His interrogation revealed that the accused was facing two cases of abetment of suicide and illegal possession of firearms in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, he said. A case was registered under Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

