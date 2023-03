Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday on a visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

State TV showed a brief clip of a casually dressed Putin walking with a group of officials, and promised further details shortly. Russia seized Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the year-long war.

