Rajasthan approves 5 investment proposals of Rs 6,994 cr

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 6,994 crore in the fourth meeting of the Board of Investment here.

Employment opportunities will be created for 5,415 people with the proposals approved in the meeting, according to a release.

The customized packages approved in the meeting are related to the projects of two cement manufacturing plants, caustic Soda, Hydrochloric Acid and related products manufacturing plant, a manufacturing unit for automobile assembled frames, parts and accessories, and setting up of a hotel.

Gehlot said in the meeting that the state government is committed to establishing new industrial units in the state and increasing employment opportunities in the private sector.

''The Chief Minister said that time-bound operations of projects should be ensured by removing all obstacles in the investment,'' the release said.

He directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the departmental officers for a detailed study of the proposals received. Along with this, officers were instructed to explore possibilities of setting up new industrial units in the state.

