Woman gang-raped in Gurugram

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man and his friend here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday in a PG accommodation in sector 53, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, the accused Gaurav Kashyap befriended her on Facebook around two years ago and they became close and he promised to marry her.

Soon after the woman discovered that Kashyap was already married, which led to arguments between them, police said.

On Thursday, Kashyap asked the woman to come to Gurugram on the pretext of court marriage. Later, he asked the woman to go with his friend Rajat to a PG accommodation saying that he had to meet an advocate, they said.

After reaching in the room, Rajat waited for Kashyap to come and they later raped the victim and beat her up, the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR under sections 376-D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code was registered against the accused at sector 53 police station on Friday, SHO Amit Kumar said. Efforts are on to nab the two accused, he said.

