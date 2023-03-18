Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended, says UN

A deal allowing the safe export of Ukraine grain from several Black Sea ports has been extended, the United Nations said on Saturday, without specifying the length of the renewal.

The United Nations, Turkey, who brokered the deal last July, and Ukraine wanted a 120-day renewal. Russia only agreed to 60 days, demanding that the European Union, United States and Britain ease sanctions on the supply chain of the Russian agricultural sector if they want the Black Sea pact to be further extended beyond May 18.

