BJP's Jitendra Tiwari arrested by West Bengal Police from UP in Asansol stampede case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:04 IST
BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Noida in UP on Saturday in connection with a deadly stampede at a programme in Asansol in December last year, an officer said.

Three persons were allegedly killed in the stamped that happened during a free blankets distribution programme, which was organised by a religious group, he said.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the programme, but the incident happened after he left the venue.

''We have arrested Tiwari. We will be bringing him to West Bengal,'' the officer told PTI.

The families of those who died in the stampede had lodged a complaint against Tiwari, the former mayor of Asansol, and his wife Chaitali.

The stampede happened when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get the blankets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

