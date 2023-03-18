Maha: Autorickshaw driver booked for rash driving after toddler killed in accident

An FIR was registered by police against an autorickshaw driver in Thane district of Maharashtra for negligence which caused the death of an 18-month-old boy, police said on Saturday. The boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and grandmother on March 15 in the autorickshaw of the accused which met with an accident due to rash and negligent driving, an official said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code after the boy succumbed to injuries caused in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)