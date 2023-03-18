Left Menu

Maha: Autorickshaw driver booked for rash driving after toddler killed in accident

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 22:41 IST
An FIR was registered by police against an autorickshaw driver in Thane district of Maharashtra for negligence which caused the death of an 18-month-old boy, police said on Saturday. The boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and grandmother on March 15 in the autorickshaw of the accused which met with an accident due to rash and negligent driving, an official said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code after the boy succumbed to injuries caused in the accident.

