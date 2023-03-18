Left Menu

Maha: Diamond merchant cheated of Rs 11.90 lakh in Thane city

After a few days, one of the accused contacted the diamond merchant and asked him to accompany him to Raipur assuring payment, but left him there and fled, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 22:55 IST
Maha: Diamond merchant cheated of Rs 11.90 lakh in Thane city
  • Country:
  • India

A diamond merchant has been allegedly cheated of more than Rs 11.90 lakh by four persons in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused lured the merchant, a resident of Surat city in Gujarat, to Thane in February 2023, under the pretext that he has customers who will buy diamonds from him. On March 3, the accused persons met the merchant at a hotel in Thane and took diamonds worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him assuring him that payment is being made to him, but they walked out of the room and fled, a police official said. After a few days, one of the accused contacted the diamond merchant and asked him to accompany him to Raipur assuring payment, but left him there and fled, the official said. A case was registered on the complaint of the victim merchant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023