Six killed in road accident in TN

Six persons, including a child, were killed when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry in this district early on Sunday, police said. A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred. Four men and a woman were the other deceased, police said, adding three injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.

