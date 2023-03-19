Six killed in road accident in TN
PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 19-03-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Six persons, including a child, were killed when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry in this district early on Sunday, police said. A total of nine persons were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred. Four men and a woman were the other deceased, police said, adding three injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
