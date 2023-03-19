Left Menu

Russian president Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:39 IST
Russian president Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday morning, in what would mark his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of defiance after outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May.

On Saturday, Putin traveled to Crimea, a short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

