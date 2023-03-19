UP: Police constable fires shots towards advocates' chambers, detained

A police constable was detained after he fired shots towards the advocates' chamber here on Sunday, a police official said.

The constable, who fired three shots, was posted at the election office at the district collectorate here, they said. According to sources, the incident took place in the afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said a probe has been ordered into the incident and he has been detained for questioning.

Once the probe report comes, departmental action will be initiated against the constable, the SP said.

