Left Menu

Mizoram guv seeks ECI opinion on disqualification of minister over office of profit case

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-03-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:22 IST
Mizoram guv seeks ECI opinion on disqualification of minister over office of profit case
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking disqualification of minister Robert Romawia Royte for allegedly holding ''office of profit,'' an official said on Sunday.

The petition was filed by the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which claimed Royte is holding 'office of profit' by owning a consultancy firm that worked on several contracts under the state government in violation of the Representation of People (RP) Act.

Royte holds various portfolios including sports and tourism as a minister of state in the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. He has also been recently allotted District Council and Minority Affairs portfolio.

Despite repeated attempts, Royte could not be contacted for comment.

The official said, "In his letter to the ECI written last week, the governor urged it to examine the petition filed by the ZPM in February." The ZPM alleged in its petition that Royte, the sole owner of North East Consultancy Services (NECS), has been running the firm and paying Goods and Service Tax even after he was elected to the state legislature in 2018.

The petition alleged that the NECS entered into a subsisting contract with the District Council and Minority Affairs department in June 2022 for execution of works under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme for two years, which contravened provisions of the RP Act.

PMJVK, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, is implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the objective to develop infrastructure projects in identified areas.

The petition of ZPM also claimed that Royte has concealed in his affidavit the ongoing projects undertaken by his firm while filing nomination for the 2018 assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023