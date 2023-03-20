Left Menu

Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

