Kremlin: ICC warrant for Putin shows 'clear hostility' towards Russia

The Kremlin said on Monday that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin was a sign of the "clear hostility" that exists against Russia and against Putin personally.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia was reacting "calmly" and was continuing its work.

