UP police arrest 2 men from Telangana for kidnapping 2 minor girls

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 20-03-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh police arrested two men from Telangana for allegedly kidnapping two minor girls from a village here, police said on Monday.

On March 11, the accused, identified as Imtiyaz and Chhotkau alias Wasim, abducted two girls (aged 14 and 16) from a village in UP’s Bahraich district, SP Prashant Verma said.

The duo took the minor girls to Karimnagar in Telangana from where they were arrested on Sunday and the teens were recovered, the officer said.

Verma said that three women who had helped the abductors were earlier arrested and sent to jail.

The two girls belong to the same family, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh police team along with the police in Karimnagar recovered the girls from Kurthee village in Kothapalli police station area, they said.

Police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on each of the accused persons after the girls' family filed a complaint on March 12.

The SP said teens have been sent for counselling, after which they will either hand them over to their families or send them to a safe place following the directives of the Juvenile Justice Board.

An investigation is underway, he said, adding the police are examining all the local and Telangana links of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

