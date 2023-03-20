Old pension scheme: Maharashtra govt employees end strike

Maharashtra government employees agitating for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) on Monday called off a week-long strike after a meeting between their representatives and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, a union leader said.

Vishwas Katkar, the striking unions coordination committee's convenor, claimed the state government has 'in principle' agreed to extend monetary benefits ''equivalent'' to the OPS to employees who are part of the New Pension System (NPS). He did not provide further details.

Chief Minister Shinde welcomed the decision to withdraw the strike, which had affected work at government offices and functioning of state-run hospitals.

The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS which was discontinued in the state in 2005.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly in Mumbai, Shinde said, ''Meetings were held between the chief secretary, the Chief Minister's Office and representatives of various unions of state government employees. Today (Monday), I held a meeting with representatives of the unions who positively responded to my appeal and decided to withdraw their ongoing strike.'' The CM, without referring about the key demand of OPS restoration, said the government was positive regarding their grievances.

''I welcome the decision of the unions to withdraw their strike amid challenges before the state government. The state government is totally positive regarding their demands. A committee has already been formed to address their demands. An appropriate decision would be taken after we receive the committee's report,'' Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the state employees for withdrawing their strike and said the government will be working on providing them benefits of good social security and proper resources after their retirement.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Civil20 India 2023 inception conference (part of G20 group meetings) in Nagpur, he said, ''We had a series of negotiations with the state government employees. We told them we are in agreement with the idea of strong social safety net and proper resources for post-retirement life.'' Fadnavis said the government committee will examine old and new pension systems and ensure that employees are provided with necessary post-retirement benefits.

''It is an independent committee which will be holding discussions with all employee unions. I thank the employees and congratulate Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (for end of the strike),'' he said.

Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees.

Under the NPS, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and returns are market-linked.

