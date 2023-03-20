VHP hails crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday hailed the police crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab, saying the state government's action in collaboration with the Centre reflects the country's resolve to take on forces challenging the sovereignty of India.

Addressing a press conference, VHP working president Alok Kumar also appreciated the Punjab government for showing the ''will-power and determination'' to take action against such elements.

He also called upon everyone to rise above political lines and come together to send out a message that the country will not allow anyone to let Punjab ''burn in the fire of terrorism once again.'' ''In the last two days, the will power and determination that Punjab has shown as well as the way the state government and the Centre together has taken on the forces challenging the sovereignty of India reflects the country's resolve,'' Kumar told reporters.

''The Punjab government joining hands with the Centre has challenged the divisive forces in the state and we see that the one, who used to challenge the government and challenge the country's Home minister, had to run and hide today,'' he said.

The VHP leader alleged that Khalistan is ''a new business, especially in Canada and England,'' and said every Indian should rise and protest against it.

