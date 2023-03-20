Left Menu

VHP hails crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:06 IST
VHP hails crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday hailed the police crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab, saying the state government's action in collaboration with the Centre reflects the country's resolve to take on forces challenging the sovereignty of India.

Addressing a press conference, VHP working president Alok Kumar also appreciated the Punjab government for showing the ''will-power and determination'' to take action against such elements.

He also called upon everyone to rise above political lines and come together to send out a message that the country will not allow anyone to let Punjab ''burn in the fire of terrorism once again.'' ''In the last two days, the will power and determination that Punjab has shown as well as the way the state government and the Centre together has taken on the forces challenging the sovereignty of India reflects the country's resolve,'' Kumar told reporters.

''The Punjab government joining hands with the Centre has challenged the divisive forces in the state and we see that the one, who used to challenge the government and challenge the country's Home minister, had to run and hide today,'' he said.

The VHP leader alleged that Khalistan is ''a new business, especially in Canada and England,'' and said every Indian should rise and protest against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023