Rajasthan man abducted by in-laws, nose chopped off

A man was abducted from Rajasthan's Ajmer district and his nose was cut off allegedly by the family members of his wife who did not approve of their marriage, police said on Monday.

Five of the accused have been detained, they said.

The accused, including the father and brothers of the woman, thrashed him badly and cut off his nose with a sickle. They also shot a video and circulated it on social media, they said. The victim -- Hamid Khan -- reached Ajmer's Gegal police station and lodged a complaint following which an FIR was registered against the accused on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Chunaram Jat said five accused, including the father have been detained and are being interrogated. In the FIR, the victim said Prakash Khan, Ajij Khan, Iqbal Khan, Husain, Momin, Amin, Birbal Khan, Salim, his mother-in-law and three others abducted him and his wife Rajiya Bano from his house and took them to Nagaur in a vehicle, police said. They took him near a pond in Nagaur's Maroth village in a separate vehicle where Iqbal and two others thrashed him badly and chopped off his nose with a sickle and shot a video, police said.

He was left there. He later reached Parbatsar town and got treatment at a hospital, they said. On receiving information from the Ajmer police, their counterparts in Nagaur detained Birbal Khan, Iqbal, Husain, Amin and Mehruddin and handed them over to Ajmer police for further investigation, officials said. Meanwhile, the Ajmer SP said Birbal Khan told the police that he had registered a complaint with Maroth police station after his daughter Rajiya ''went missing''. Khan has alleged that Rajiya is already married to Prakash Khan alias Sajid and was being searched by the family members. The SP said the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)