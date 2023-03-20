Left Menu

MP police nab man from Rajasthan involved in sextortion

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:58 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan who was part of a gang involved in extorting money from people after recording their obscene video calls, an official said. The accused was arrested from Bharatpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan, Indore additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime Prevention Branch) Guruprasad Parashar said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a 55-year-old Indore resident, who was allegedly lured by the accused, he said. The accused is associated with a gang that creates fake profile of women on social media and befriends men, the official said.

''During the video calls, the gang members play a pre-recorded pornographic video of a woman and record the call. The accused extorted money from the victims by threatening to make the video calls public,'' Parashar said.

A detailed investigation was being conducted against the gang, he added.

