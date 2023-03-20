Left Menu

Jury convicts four far-right Oath Keeper associates over US Capitol attack

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:11 IST
Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as a Washington jury handed the U.S. Justice Department another trial victory.

The jury, which reached a partial verdict in the case, convicted the four associates of the most serious charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and continued to deliberate on the remaining two associates in the case.

