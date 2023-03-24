U.S. Navy says destroyer asserted navigational rights in South China Sea
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The destroyer USS Milius asserted its navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, the United States Navy said on Friday.
Earlier, China's military said it had driven the guided-missile destroyer out of territorial waters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement