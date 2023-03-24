Left Menu

BSF recovers Maoist dump in Odisha-AP border

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:31 IST
BSF recovers Maoist dump in Odisha-AP border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF recovered a Maoist dump containing a huge cache of explosives from Taimal forest in Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said. The BSF operational party successfully recovered a Maoist dump in Balimela Reserve Forest in the general area between village Lariguda and Taimal under Nakamamudi gram panchayat of Chitrakonda police station area located on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, it said.

The BSF said the explosives and guns were hidden in the dump by the ultras with the intention of targeting the security personnel in the region.

One gun, 2 empty SBML shells, 11 hand grenades and 28 detonators besides 3 steel tiffin boxes and other articles used by Maoist ultras have been recovered from the dump, it said.

Noting that the Balimela Reserve Forest has been a safe haven for Maoist outfits since long due to topographical reasons and favourable conducive atmosphere, the BSF said that troops and police are actively operating in the area to curb Maoist menace in the region and create a sense of security among the local populace so that Maoists ideology would not spread out anymore. Recovery of such huge dump of IEDs, explosives and SBML gun during ongoing Saheed Diwas (observed by Maoist outfit on March 23) would certainly demoralise the Maoist cadres and their sympathizers, the BSF said. On the other hand it would also motivate the security forces to operate more actively in the region. ''BSF is committed to provide high sense of security among local populace and assure helping hand to extend the developmental schemes up to far flung areas of Malkalngiri through more such operations conducted in future as well,'' the BSF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023